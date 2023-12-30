Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 211 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,091. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.00. The company has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

