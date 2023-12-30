Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.02 on Friday, reaching $660.08. 1,947,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,170. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $681.91. The company has a market cap of $292.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $602.16 and a 200-day moving average of $568.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.60.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

