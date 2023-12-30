Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 145 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.7% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $811.80. The company had a trading volume of 318,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,431. The company has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $719.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $698.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

