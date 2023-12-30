Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 482 Shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXE. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Amundi boosted its position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 2,980.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at $246,000.

PXE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 15,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

