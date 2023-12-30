Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 377,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,888. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

