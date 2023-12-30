Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Lessened by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock remained flat at $36.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,924. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

