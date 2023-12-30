Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Raised by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.96. 1,112,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $83.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

