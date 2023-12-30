Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,358,000 after purchasing an additional 107,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SCHM traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.32. 271,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,834. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.