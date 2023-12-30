Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,860,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,161. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

