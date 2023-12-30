Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $56.41 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

