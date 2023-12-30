Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,231 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $56.41 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

