Scott McMillan Purchases 21,661 Shares of Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) Stock

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ – Get Free Report) insider Scott McMillan purchased 21,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.00 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,983.00 ($44,206.12).

Scott McMillan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Scott McMillan bought 88,339 shares of Alliance Aviation Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.84 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$250,441.07 ($170,368.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.30.

Alliance Aviation Services Company Profile

Alliance Aviation Services Limited provides contract, charter, and allied aviation services in Australia and internationally. The company offers specialized aviation services, including aircraft wet leasing, dry leasing, airport management, aircraft trading, parts sales, engine leasing, and engineering services for airlines and clients.

