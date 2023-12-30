SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of SEAC opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SeaChange International by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

