SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 1.1 %

LEDS opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.99% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.