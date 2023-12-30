SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Trading Up 1.1 %
LEDS opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.99% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
