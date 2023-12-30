Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.65

Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.65 and traded as high as $53.52. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 21,247 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Seneca Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $374.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.48 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

