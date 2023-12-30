Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.56

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.56 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 181.20 ($2.30). Senior shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.29), with a volume of 189,613 shares traded.

Senior Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £744.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,552.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62.

About Senior

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

