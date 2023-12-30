SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Shares Down 1.2%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 52,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SeqLL stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.56% of SeqLL at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. It focus on development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. The company's True Single Molecule Sequencing technology (tSMS) platform offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing through detection of nucleic acids to researchers for analyzing many billions of single molecules in a single experiment and generate accurate and reproducible data.

