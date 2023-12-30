SFG Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.40. 1,343,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.93 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.