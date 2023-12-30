Shentu (CTK) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

Shentu (CTK) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Shentu has a market capitalization of $100.43 million and $3.25 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 128,973,491 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

