Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Declines By 62.2%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DNB Markets raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VLVLY opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 25.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

