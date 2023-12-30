Short Interest in Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Increases By 34.4%

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,533.0 days.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Performance
Shares of ASPHF stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $3.63.
