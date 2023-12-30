Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Increases By 142.3%

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the November 30th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.8 days.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZNCF stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $120.60 and a twelve month high of $153.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.95.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 271,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

