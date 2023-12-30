Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Declines By 54.9%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 0.2 %

ATLKY stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Atlas Copco’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATLKY

About Atlas Copco

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.