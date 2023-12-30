Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Drops By 62.2%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the November 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Up 29.9 %
Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 71,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,234. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.
About Breeze Holdings Acquisition
