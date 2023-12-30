Short Interest in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Declines By 97.0%

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. 13,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $32.51.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a positive change from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF
The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.
