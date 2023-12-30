Short Interest in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Declines By 97.0%

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. 13,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $32.51.

Get Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a positive change from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF ( NASDAQ:BRNY Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.