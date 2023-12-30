Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Increases By 473.7%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 473.7% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of CTTAY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

