Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Increases By 473.7%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 473.7% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of CTTAY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $8.51.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
