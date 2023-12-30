Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Expands By 457.1%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 943,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of DSDVY opened at $87.81 on Friday. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $112.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

