Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Expands By 332.0%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 332.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FITBI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 882,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,791. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
