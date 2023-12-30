Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Expands By 332.0%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 332.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITBI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 882,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,791. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITBI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

