Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Drops By 36.3%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,700 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 847,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRPHF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,505. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

