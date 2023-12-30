Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Drops By 36.3%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,700 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 847,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Galaxy Digital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRPHF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,505. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Digital
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.