Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Drops By 36.3%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,700 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 847,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRPHF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,505. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.