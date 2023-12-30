Short Interest in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Decreases By 25.8%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 12,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 1.2 %

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. 1,685,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.67. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 105,590 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 38.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,727,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 389,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading

