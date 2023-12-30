Short Interest in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Decreases By 25.8%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 12,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. 1,685,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.67. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
