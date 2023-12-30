Short Interest in Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Decreases By 26.6%

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLLGF. TD Securities upgraded Mullen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS MLLGF remained flat at $10.59 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

