Short Interest in Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Decreases By 26.3%

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Omnitek Engineering Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OMTK remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Omnitek Engineering has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Omnitek Engineering
