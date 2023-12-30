Short Interest in Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Decreases By 26.3%

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Omnitek Engineering Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OMTK remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Omnitek Engineering has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. It offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed, liquefied, and renewable natural gas, as well as liquid petroleum gas; natural gas engines and components; and high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters.

