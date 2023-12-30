Short Interest in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Decreases By 25.4%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Portage Biotech Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 28,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,091. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portage Biotech will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Biotech

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Portage Biotech by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRTG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Portage Biotech Company Profile



Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

