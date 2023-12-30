Short Interest in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Decreases By 25.4%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 28,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,091. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.
Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portage Biotech will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRTG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.
Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.
