Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Rises By 2,760.0%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 2,760.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PURE Bioscience Price Performance

PURE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 32,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,463. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. PURE Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.56.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 192.12% and a negative return on equity of 717.03%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

