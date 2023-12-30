Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Drops By 25.9%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of PIM stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.39.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.
Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.