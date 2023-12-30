Short Interest in Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Expands By 2,500.0%

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Salona Global Medical Device Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LNDZF remained flat at $0.15 on Friday. Salona Global Medical Device has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.
Salona Global Medical Device Company Profile
