Short Interest in Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Expands By 2,500.0%

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Salona Global Medical Device Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LNDZF remained flat at $0.15 on Friday. Salona Global Medical Device has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Get Salona Global Medical Device alerts:

Salona Global Medical Device Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of medical devices and products in the United States. The company's medical devices are used for pain management and physical therapy treatments, including cold/hot therapy products, neuromuscular electrical stimulation devices, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices, and ultrasound treatment devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Salona Global Medical Device Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salona Global Medical Device and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.