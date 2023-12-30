Short Interest in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Decreases By 26.1%

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days. Currently, 20.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SCPH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 512,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.27. 291,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,032. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. Analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.