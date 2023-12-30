Short Interest in V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Drops By 46.2%

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
V Technology Stock Performance
Shares of VCHYF opened at $21.84 on Friday. V Technology has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84.
About V Technology
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than V Technology
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for V Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.