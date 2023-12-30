Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Expands By 35.9%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the November 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,638,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
VCSH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.37. 2,617,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,287. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
