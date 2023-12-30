Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Expands By 35.9%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the November 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,638,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VCSH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.37. 2,617,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,287. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 69,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

