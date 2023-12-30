Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Drops By 89.0%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

WJRYY opened at $41.66 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. Analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.