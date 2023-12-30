Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 0.5% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6 %

QCOM stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.03. The stock had a trading volume of 407,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,097,195. The firm has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.92.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

