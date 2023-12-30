Siacoin Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $375.04 million and $4.49 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,260.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00174318 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.08 or 0.00655664 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009414 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00053473 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.59 or 0.00389471 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00231687 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000748 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Siacoin
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,011,695,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,987,066,556 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
