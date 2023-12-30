Siacoin Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $375.04 million and $4.49 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,260.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00174318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.08 or 0.00655664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00053473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.59 or 0.00389471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00231687 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,011,695,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,987,066,556 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.