Signal Gold (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) shot up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 56,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 16,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Signal Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Signal Gold Company Profile

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold development and exploration company in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Goldboro Gold project covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. It also owns a Tilt Cove Gold property that covers an area of approximately 15,000 hectares located within the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland.

