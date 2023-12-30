Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.2% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 277.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,804. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

