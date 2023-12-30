Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. 3,788,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,538,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

