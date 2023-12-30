Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,443. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $259.88. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

