Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
About Silver Viper Minerals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Viper Minerals
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.