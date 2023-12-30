Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

