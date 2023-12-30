Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SFNC. Stephens reduced their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Simmons First National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $196.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Simmons First National news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $81,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

