Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) SVP David B. Gibber Sells 20,607 Shares

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $827.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Quarry LP boosted its position in Sinclair by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair in the third quarter worth $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sinclair during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sinclair by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

