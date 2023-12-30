SingularityNET Price Hits $0.32 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $320.34 million and approximately $19.81 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00021387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,059.73 or 0.99905734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012359 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00190170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003627 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,518,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,518,502.3521397 with 1,249,851,018.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.32903409 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $24,133,264.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

